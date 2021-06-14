ISP, Jersey County Sheriff's Office, Coroner, At Scene Of Monday Fatal Crash On U.S. Route 67
DELHI - Illinois State Police, the Jersey County Sheriff's Office, and Jersey coroner have been at the scene of a fatal accident Monday morning in the U.S. Route 67 construction zone near Delhi.
Jersey County Sheriff Mike Ringhausen confirmed the fatal crash. The sheriff's office assisted with rerouting traffic in the area.
The sheriff said other details will be released soon by the Illinois State Police, who did a reconstruction of the accident scene.