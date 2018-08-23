COLLINSVILLE - Illinois State Police District 11 issued a traffic alert around 11 a.m. Thursday that Interstate-55, Interstate-170 southbound lane at mile marker 3 is congested due to a crash with injuries.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

ISP said consider alternate routes at the moment. No other details were available about the accident.

 