ISP issues traffic alert around 11 a.m. Thursday for I-55/I-170 southbound lanes, mile marker 3
August 23, 2018 11:22 AM August 23, 2018 2:43 PM
COLLINSVILLE - Illinois State Police District 11 issued a traffic alert around 11 a.m. Thursday that Interstate-55, Interstate-170 southbound lane at mile marker 3 is congested due to a crash with injuries.
ISP said consider alternate routes at the moment. No other details were available about the accident.