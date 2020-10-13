ISP Issues Traffic Advisory After Serious Crash At Shipman Road At Halliday Road Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. LITCHFIELD - The Illinois State Police District 18 released a traffic advisory Tuesday morning after a serious accident. "Shipman Road at Halliday Road in Macoupin County is closed due to a serious traffic crash," ISP said. Article continues after sponsor message ISP advised motorists to use caution if driving in the area and take alternate routes if at all possible. Print Version Submit a News Tip