FRANKLIN COUNTY - This is a report about a one-vehicle traffic crash with injuries from Franklin County.

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 13

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

WHAT: One Vehicle Traffic Crash with Injuries

WHERE: Interstate 57 northbound at milepost 64.5, Franklin County

Article continues after sponsor message

WHEN: June 8, 2021 at approximately 10:23 a.m.

VEHICLE: Unit 1 – 2016 Tan Venta RV towing a 2013 Ford Flex

DRIVER: Unit 1 – Omar L. Robinson, 83-year-old male of Livingston, TX – Transported to an area hospital with injuries

PASSENGER: Unit 1 – Judith A. Robinson, 81-yer-old female of Tucson, AZ – Transported to an area hospital with injuries

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling northbound on Interstate 57 at milepost 64.5 in the passing lane, in the construction zone. The driver’s side tire of Unit 1 blew causing Unit 1 to lose control and run off the roadway to the left. When Unit 1 ran off the roadway the median was under construction and dug out several feet deep.

CHARGES: N/A

More like this:

Feb 18, 2024 - Mississippi Mass Choir to Perform in Godfrey

5 days ago - Pedestrian Fatally Hit in St. Louis Hit-and-Run Incident

Jan 4, 2024 - Former Alton Pasta House Employees to Reunite for Party at The Lovejoy

Jan 17, 2024 - JCHS Announces New Principal Appointed

Jan 10, 2024 - Belt Announces Nearly $30,000 In Library Grants To Metro East Schools

 