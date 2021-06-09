ISP Issues Report About Franklin County Traffic Crash With Injuries
FRANKLIN COUNTY - This is a report about a one-vehicle traffic crash with injuries from Franklin County.
The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 13
WHAT: One Vehicle Traffic Crash with Injuries
WHERE: Interstate 57 northbound at milepost 64.5, Franklin County
WHEN: June 8, 2021 at approximately 10:23 a.m.
VEHICLE: Unit 1 – 2016 Tan Venta RV towing a 2013 Ford Flex
DRIVER: Unit 1 – Omar L. Robinson, 83-year-old male of Livingston, TX – Transported to an area hospital with injuries
PASSENGER: Unit 1 – Judith A. Robinson, 81-yer-old female of Tucson, AZ – Transported to an area hospital with injuries
PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling northbound on Interstate 57 at milepost 64.5 in the passing lane, in the construction zone. The driver’s side tire of Unit 1 blew causing Unit 1 to lose control and run off the roadway to the left. When Unit 1 ran off the roadway the median was under construction and dug out several feet deep.
CHARGES: N/A
