RANDOLPH COUNTY - Illinois State Police has issued a preliminary report on single-vehicle personal injury traffic crash in Randolph County.

WHAT: Single Vehicle Personal Injury Traffic Crash

WHERE: Chester Road just southwest of Wine Hill Road, Randolph County

WHEN: May 25, 2021 at 4:11 p.m.

VEHICLE: Unit 1- 2018 Black Harley Davidson

DRIVER: Unit 1- Joseph Picou, 20-year-old male from Chester IL – Flown to a regional hospital with serious injuries.

PRELIMINARY: A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling west on Chester Road just southwest of Wine Hill Road in Randolph County. The driver of Unit 1 failed to negotiate a curve and left the road to the left. Unit 1 struck a tree, ejecting the driver. Unit 1 driver was flown to a regional hospital with serious injuries. This crash is still under investigation and no further information is available.

