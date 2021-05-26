ISP Issues Preliminary Report Of Single-Vehicle Traffic Crash In Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY - Illinois State Police has issued a preliminary report on single-vehicle personal injury traffic crash in Randolph County.
WHAT: Single Vehicle Personal Injury Traffic Crash
WHERE: Chester Road just southwest of Wine Hill Road, Randolph County
WHEN: May 25, 2021 at 4:11 p.m.
VEHICLE: Unit 1- 2018 Black Harley Davidson
DRIVER: Unit 1- Joseph Picou, 20-year-old male from Chester IL – Flown to a regional hospital with serious injuries.
PRELIMINARY: A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling west on Chester Road just southwest of Wine Hill Road in Randolph County. The driver of Unit 1 failed to negotiate a curve and left the road to the left. Unit 1 struck a tree, ejecting the driver. Unit 1 driver was flown to a regional hospital with serious injuries. This crash is still under investigation and no further information is available.
