ISP Issues Info About Three-Vehicle Personal Injury Traffic Crash

JACKSON COUNTY - The Illinois State Police has issued a release about a three-vehicle personal injury traffic crash in Jackson County.

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 13

WHAT: Three-Vehicle Personal Injury Traffic Crash

WHERE: U.S. Route 51 south of Beech Road, Jackson County

WHEN: Dec. 4, 2021 at approximately 8:06 p.m.

VEHICLE:

Unit 1 – 2013 White Volkswagen Passat

Unit 2 – 1997 Black Honda Civic

Unit 3 – 2014 Maroon Honda Odyssey

DRIVERS:

Unit 1 – Lindsey N. Furlow, 30-year-old female from Murphysboro, IL – Transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Unit 2 – Frank P. Navarro, 40-year-old male from DuQuoin, IL – Transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Unit 3 – Harry F. VanDermark, 81-year-old male from DuQuoin, IL

PASSENGER:

Unit 1 – Juvenile, 5-month-old male from Murphysboro, IL – Transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

PRELIMINARY:

Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling northbound on U.S. 51 when it failed to reduce speed to avoid an accident rear ending Unit 2 which in turn, rear ended Unit 3.