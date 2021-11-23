MASSAC COUNTY - The Illinois State Police issued the following release in District 22 after a five-unit personal injury traffic crash.



WHAT: Five-Unit Personal Injury Traffic Crash

WHERE: Interstate 24 eastbound at milepost 38, Massac County

WHEN: Nov. 22, 2021 at approximately 3:33 p.m.

VEHICLE: Unit 1 – 2016 Maroon Freightliner Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer

Unit 2 – 2006 Tan Newmar RV

Unit 3 – 2016 White Volvo Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer

Unit 4 – 2006 Gray Western Star Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer

Unit 5 – 2003 Yellow Ford Mustang

DRIVER: Unit 1 – Antonio V. Wells, 28-year-old male from Hopkinsville, KY

Unit 2 – Kenneth A. Lyons, 61-year-old male from Lidgerwood, ND

Unit 3 – Amritpal Singh, 26-year-old male from Bellerose, NY

Unit 4 – Peter Primbetov, 59-year-old male from Naches, WA

Unit 5 – James M. Vanmeter, 18-year-old male from Joppa, IL – Transported to an area hospital with injuries.

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: U1 failed to slow down for stopped traffic in the construction zone on Interstate 24 eastbound at milepost 38, Metropolis Bridge. Unit 1 struck Unit 2 and Unit 2 struck Unit 3. Unit 4 failed to slow down for the crash ahead and struck Unit 1 and Unit 5. The driver of Unit 5 was transported to an area hospital with injuries. Interstate 24 was shut down for approximately 5 hours.

CHARGES: The driver of Unit 1 and Unit 4 were both cited for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.

The public is reminded that all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

