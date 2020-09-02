ISP Issues 30 Total Citations/Arrests In Road Side Safety Check In Jersey County During August LITCHFIELD – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 18 Commander, Mark Gillock, announces the results of a Roadside Safety Check (RSC) conducted in Jersey County during the month of August. Violations Enforcement Activity: Driving Under the Influence (DUI) Citations 2 Other Alcohol/Drug Citations 5 Occupant Restraint Offenses 3 Article continues after sponsor message Registration Offenses 0 Driver’s License Offenses 2 Insurance Violations 5 Total Citations/Arrests 30 Total Written Warnings 7 Alcohol and drug impairment area factor in more than 30 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois, and throughout the U.S., nearly 10,000 people die each year due to alcohol-impaired driving. RSCs are designed to keep our roads safe by taking dangerous DUI offenders off the road. This project was funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip