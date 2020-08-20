COLLINSVILLE – On Wednesday, August 19, 2020, the Office of St. Clair County State’s Attorney James A. Gomric charged Jordan Yates, age 22 of East Saint Louis, with one count of First-Degree Murder and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.

As it relates to the First-Degree Murder charge, Yates is alleged to, without lawful justification, and with the intent to kill or do great bodily harm to Robert Burrows, shot Robert Burrows about the pelvis with a firearm, thereby causing the death of Burrows, a Class M Criminal Felony.

Article continues after sponsor message

As it relates to the Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon charge, Yates is alleged to have been in a possession of a firearm after being previously convicted of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a Class 3 Felony.

The incident occurred at the Orr Weathers Housing complex, located at 1400 Missouri Avenue, East Saint Louis, Illinois on the afternoon of July 24, 2020.

Bond on the above charges was set at $1,000,000. Yates remains in custody at the Saint Clair County Jail. The incident was jointly investigated by the East Saint Louis Police Department and Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation – Zone 6.

More like this: