MARION – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigations Zone 7 was requested by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) to investigate an officer involved death.

On May 26, 2024 at approximately 12:50 a.m., officers from the Herrin Police Department, assisted by the Energy Police Department and WCSO were in pursuit of a fleeing motorcycle in Herrin. The motorcycle continued fleeing eastbound on Illinois Route 13 and collided with a stationary WCSO squad car at the intersection of Illinois Route 13 and Carbon Street in Marion. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

ISP is leading the open and ongoing investigation. No additional information will be released at this time.

