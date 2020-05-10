STAUNTON - A driver of a motorcycle was airlifted after a crash at East Olive Street just west of Williams Street in Staunton at 8:30 p.m. on May 9.

This is a preliminary report from ISP District 18 on the accident:VEHICLE: Unit 1- 2007 Black Buell Motorcycle DRIVER: Unit 1 - Benjamin Schwandner, 35-year-old male from Staunton, IL (airlifted to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries)

PRELIMINARY: A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling eastbound on East Olive Street near the intersection of Williams Street in Staunton at a high rate of speed. The driver of Unit 1 lost control, causing the motorcycle to roll several times. The driver was ejected off the motorcycle and was not wearing a helmet.

