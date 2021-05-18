HARRISBURG – On May 12, 2021, the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) - Zone 8 was requested by the Saline County Sheriff’s Office to assist with a homicide investigation. A deceased male was located along Illinois Route 13, just west of Harrisburg in Saline County. The deceased male was later identified as Doyle Winston III, a 42-year-old African American male from Harrisburg, IL.

On May 14, 2021, an autopsy was performed and the manner of death was determined to be homicide. The investigation is being led by the ISP DCI Zone 8 and is still open and ongoing. No further information will be disseminated at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact ISP DCI Zone 8 at 618-382-4606 ext. 235.

