CLINTON COUNTY - Illinois State Police released info Thursday morning about a Wednesday night two-vehicle fatal traffic crash on Illinois-127 in Clinton County.

The Following Preliminary Information is being released by Illinois State Police District 11

WHAT: Two-Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash

WHEN: Apr. 7, 2021 at approximately 9:57 p.m.

WHERE: New US Highway 50 westbound at IL-127, Clinton County

VEHICLE: Unit 1 – 1998 Red Chevrolet Pickup

Unit 2 – 2009 Red Cadillac SUV

DRIVER: Unit 1 – Arron L. Wilcox, a 29- year old male from Beckemeyer, IL – (Deceased)

Unit 2 – Shana M. Knight, a 34- year-old female from Carmi, IL – (Transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries)

PASSENGER: Unit 1 – Ozzy Youngbouer, a 21- year old male from Albers, IL – (Transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries)

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling westbound on New US Highway 50 west of IL-127 and Unit 2 was traveling eastbound in the same area. For an unknown reason, Unit 1 failed to maintain its lane, crossed over into the eastbound lane and struck the front of Unit 2. The driver of Unit 1 was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger of Unit 1 was transported by Arch helicopter to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of Unit 2 was transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. At approximately 9:57 p.m., all lanes of traffic in both directions from Beckemeyer Road to IL-127 were closed for the investigation, but as of 1:06 a.m., all lanes have been reopened. No further information will be disseminated at this time.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

