



CREAL SPRINGS - Illinois State Police released the following preliminary information about a fatal crash in District 13.

WHAT: Single Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash

WHERE: Illinois Route 166 southbound, one mile south of Free Silver Lane, Creal Springs, Williamson County.

WHEN: Feb. 27, 2021 at 6:20 P.M.

VEHICLE: Unit 1 – Red 2000 Honda Rancher

DRIVER: Unit 1 – James N. Holmes, a 20-year-old male from Creal Springs – Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with serious injuries.

PASSENGER: Unit 1 – Chelsey J. McKinney, a 22-year-old female from Johnston City, IL – Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Pronounced deceased at the hospital.



PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 166, approximately one mile south Free Silver Lane, south of Creal Springs. For an unknown reason, Unit 1 overturned in the roadway and both occupants were ejected. The driver and passenger were transported by ambulance to an area hospital with serious injuries. The passenger was later pronounced deceased at the hospital. The ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) will continue the investigation. No further information will be disseminated at this time.

CHARGES: The driver of Unit 1 was issued citations for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle and Operating a Non-Highway Vehicle on a Street, Road, and Highway.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

