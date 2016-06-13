JERSEY COUNTY - Illinois State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that occurred on Illinois Route 100, a quarter of a mile north of Dabbs Road at 7:37 p.m. on Saturday in Jersey County.

The driver of a 2015 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, Brett Cankar, 34, of Belleville, left the roadway to the right and struck the guardrail and was ejected from the motorcycle.

Cankar was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jersey County Coroner. Jersey County Sherriff’s Office, QEM, and Rosedale Fire Department were also on the scene of the accident. The road was shut down for approximately three hours and has been re-opened.

