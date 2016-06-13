JERSEY COUNTY - Illinois State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that occurred on Illinois Route 100, a quarter of a mile north of Dabbs Road at 7:37 p.m. on Saturday in Jersey County.

The driver of a 2015 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, Brett Cankar, 34, of Belleville, left the roadway to the right and struck the guardrail and was ejected from the motorcycle.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Cankar was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jersey County Coroner. Jersey County Sherriff’s Office, QEM, and Rosedale Fire Department were also on the scene of the accident. The road was shut down for approximately three hours and has been re-opened.

More like this:

May 21, 2024 - Tragic Accident On Highway 100 Claims Life

Aug 26, 2024 - Jersey County Criminal Charges: Walmart Thefts, Stolen Vehicle

Aug 5, 2024 - Tragic Night: Three Dead in Pontoon Beach Crashes

5 days ago - Fatal Crash at Godfrey Road and Stamper Lane Claims Life

Aug 28, 2024 - Motorcycle Collision in Godfrey: Rider Airlifted to St. Louis Hospital

 