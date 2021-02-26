EAST ST. LOUIS - A male was pronounced dead at the scene after a fatal crash at 4:45 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, on the ramp from Illinois Route 3 northbound to Interstate 64 westbound/Interstate 55 southbound, East St. Louis in St. Clair County.

Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred:

"Unit 1 was traveling northbound on Illinois Route 3, merging onto Interstate 64 westbound/Interstate 55 southbound," ISP said in a report. "As Unit 1 was merging, it struck the concrete barrier to the right side.

"After hitting the barrier, Unit 1 flipped over the barrier wall and fell to the ground below. Unit 1 came to rest, overturned, on the train tracks below the ramp. An unidentified male, and sole occupant, was pronounced deceased on scene. There are no road closures. This investigation is still in it’s infancy."

