COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois State Police was called to assist the East St. Louis Police Department after a double homicide in East St. Louis on Saturday, March 13.

At approximately 3:12 a.m. on March 13, 2021, ISP was contacted after a double homicide which had occurred in the Samuel L. Gompers Housing complex located at 450 North 6th Street, East Saint Louis. A 29-year-old male from Nashville, Tenn., was pronounced deceased at that location by the Saint Clair County Coroner’s Office. A 27-year-old male from Washington Park was transported to a regional hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation is being led by ISP DCI – Zone 6 with the assistance of the East Saint Louis Police Department and is still open and ongoing. No further information will be disseminated at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ISP DCI Zone 6 at (618) 571-4125 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 371-8477.

