METROPOLIS – Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) are investigating an in-custody death of an inmate at the Massac County Jail at the request of the Massac County Sheriff’s Department.

On July 5, 2023, at approximately 9:14 a.m., correctional staff found 43-year-old Dennis F. Schapmire of Ozark, IL deceased in his jail cell. An autopsy was performed at the Williamson County Morgue and the cause of death is pending toxicology results.

The investigation is on-going and no additional information is being released at this time.