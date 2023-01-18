MT. VERNON - Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) are investigating an in-custody death of an inmate at the Jefferson County Jail at the request of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

During the early morning hours of January 15, 2023, Jefferson County Correctional Officers located 31-year-old Cady Moore of Mt. Vernon unresponsive in her jail cell.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jail personnel activated EMS and performed CPR. Moore was transported by ambulance to an area hospital where she was pronounced deceased. An autopsy is pending and the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is assisting in the investigation.

The investigation is on-going and no additional information is being released at this time.

More like this: