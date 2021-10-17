SPRINGFIELD - On Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 4 was requested to investigate a shooting in Chatham, Illinois.

On Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at approximately 4:50 p.m., the Chatham Police Department received a 911 call regarding a shooting that occurred in the 300 Block of Wintergreen Drive in Chatham, Illinois. A female juvenile subject was located with a gunshot wound and was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

ISP DCI Zone 4, ISP Crime Scene Services, and Chatham Police Department are conducting the shooting investigation. No additional information will be provided at this time, as this is an active and ongoing investigation.

