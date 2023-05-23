KANE - The Illinois State Police has provided names of three individuals involved in a fatal three-vehicle traffic crash on U.S. 67, near SE 175 Avenue in Kane Township in Greene County at 10:36 a.m. on May 22, 2023.

One of the drivers - Kenneth R. Crull, 64, of Carrollton, was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was driving what will be called Unit 3 in the preliminary report below by ISP.

The vehicles were:

Unit 1 – Silver 2012 Chevrolet Malibu

Unit 2 – Red 2023 Chevrolet Blazer

Unit 3 – Gray 2004 GMC Sierra

DRIVERS:

Unit 1 – Daniel J. Blair, a 37-year-old male from Elberon, IA – Airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries.

Unit 2 – Julie A. Jackson, a 57-year-old female from White Hall – Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

PRELIMINARY:

"Preliminary information indicates the following occurred: ISP Troop 8 responded to the location above for a report of a three-unit crash," ISP said. "Unit 1 was traveling northbound on US Route 67 near SE 175 Avenue. In the same area, Unit 2 was traveling southbound on US Route 67 with Unit 3 driving directly behind it. For unknown reasons, Unit 1 crossed the solid yellow median line and entered the southbound lanes, sideswiping Unit 2.

"Unit 1 then spun sideways in front of Unit 3, and the front of Unit 3 struck the passenger side of Unit 1. Unit 1 driver was transported to an area hospital by helicopter with serious injuries. Unit 2 driver was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. Unit 3 driver was declared deceased on scene. There is no further information at this time."

