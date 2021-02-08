ISP Has Report On Single-Unit Traffic Crash in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY - Information about a single unit traffic crash with injury in Franklin County.
WHAT: Single Unit Traffic Crash with Injury
WHERE: Illinois Route 149 at St Louis Lane, north of Hurst, Franklin County.
WHEN: Feb. 7, 2021 at 1:57 A.M.
VEHICLE: Unit 1 – Gray 2013 Hyundai Elantra
DRIVER: Unit 1 – Travis Minton, a 27-year-old male from Herrin, IL – Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
PASSENGER: Unit 1 – Morgan P. Hewlett, a 25-year-old female from West Frankfort, IL - Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling south on Illinois 149 at St Louis Lane, just north of Hurst in Franklin County. The driver of Unit 1 lost control, left the roadway and overturned. Both occupants of Unit 1 were transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No further information will be disseminated at this time.
