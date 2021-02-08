ISP Has Report On Single-Unit Traffic Crash in Franklin County Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. FRANKLIN COUNTY - Information about a single unit traffic crash with injury in Franklin County. WHAT: Single Unit Traffic Crash with Injury WHERE: Illinois Route 149 at St Louis Lane, north of Hurst, Franklin County. WHEN: Feb. 7, 2021 at 1:57 A.M. Article continues after sponsor message VEHICLE: Unit 1 – Gray 2013 Hyundai Elantra DRIVER: Unit 1 – Travis Minton, a 27-year-old male from Herrin, IL – Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. PASSENGER: Unit 1 – Morgan P. Hewlett, a 25-year-old female from West Frankfort, IL - Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling south on Illinois 149 at St Louis Lane, just north of Hurst in Franklin County. The driver of Unit 1 lost control, left the roadway and overturned. Both occupants of Unit 1 were transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No further information will be disseminated at this time. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip