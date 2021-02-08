FRANKLIN COUNTY - Information about a single unit traffic crash with injury in Franklin County.

WHAT: Single Unit Traffic Crash with Injury

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

WHERE: Illinois Route 149 at St Louis Lane, north of Hurst, Franklin County.

WHEN: Feb. 7, 2021 at 1:57 A.M.

Article continues after sponsor message

VEHICLE: Unit 1 – Gray 2013 Hyundai Elantra

DRIVER: Unit 1 – Travis Minton, a 27-year-old male from Herrin, IL – Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

PASSENGER: Unit 1 – Morgan P. Hewlett, a 25-year-old female from West Frankfort, IL - Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling south on Illinois 149 at St Louis Lane, just north of Hurst in Franklin County. The driver of Unit 1 lost control, left the roadway and overturned. Both occupants of Unit 1 were transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No further information will be disseminated at this time.

More like this:

May 23, 2023 - ISP Identifies Victim In Fatal Crash, Others Involved In Preliminary Report

Oct 2, 2023 - ISP Squad Car Struck Assisting Motorist In Granite City On I-270

May 9, 2023 - Update: Alton Police Chief Provides Info On Head-On Wreck At MLK and 10th Street

Jul 13, 2023 - 37-Year-Old Man Shot and Killed In Carlinville Wednesday Night

Sep 29, 2023 - Duck Pluckers Ball Raises Almost $175,000 - Another Ambulance For AMH Fleet On The Way

 