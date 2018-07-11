COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois State Police District 11 issued a report about a fatal motorcycle crash on Interstate 55 southbound at milepost 6 (St. Clair County) at 1:20 p.m Wednesday, July 11.

The driver, a 52-year-old male, of Tinchor, Ark., was operating a 2015 Suzuki motorcycle. Traffic was disrupted after the crash so the driver could be airlifted to St. Louis and the area cleaned up.

Article continues after sponsor message

"According to the preliminary investigation, the driver of the motorcycle was traveling on Interstate 55 southbound at milepost 6 when traffic came to an abrupt stop," Calvin Dye, a spokesperson for the ISP, said. "The driver of the motorcycle swerved causing him to strike the rear of a passenger car. The driver of the motorcycle was ejected and airlifted to Saint Louis University Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. The driver of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet. This crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police."

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: