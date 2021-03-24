COLLINSVILLE – The East St. Louis Police Department requested the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation - Zone 6 - to assist after a double homicide occurred near the intersection of Belleview Avenue and North 31st Street in East St. Louis at 12:49 p.m. on March 23, 2021.

ISP reported a 33-year-old male from St. Louis, MO., and a 42-year-old male from East St. Louis, were pronounced deceased at that location by the Saint Clair County Coroner’s Office. An unidentified male was transported to a regional hospital for life-threatening injuries caused by gunfire.

The investigation is being led by the East Saint Louis Police Department with the assistance of the ISP DCI – Zone 6 and is still open and ongoing. No further information will be disseminated at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ISP DCI Zone 6 at (618) 301-7218 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 371-8477.

