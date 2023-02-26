DUPO - The Illinois State Police announced Sunday afternoon that a police officer had been wounded and a second person was shot and reported deceased Sunday afternoon in Dupo. There was a standoff in a neighborhood just outside Dupo in the 400 block of McBride Avenue.

State Police reported the shooting occurred at 1:15 p.m. Sunday.

Dupo Police Department, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, and Illinois State Police are at the scene.

State Police said the suspected shooter is believed to be barricaded in a residence in Dupo.

More to come.

