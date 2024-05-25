EAST ALTON – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigations Zone 6 was requested by the East Alton Police Department (EAPD) to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred May 23, 2024, at approximately 11:31 p.m. Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 200 block of Lakeside Avenue, East Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

Preliminary investigative findings indicate members of the EAPD, and Bethalto Police Department were exiting their vehicles in the area of the shots fired call, when they were fired upon from a subject inside the residence. Officers returned fire with no officers injured. The subject barricaded himself into his residence and the EAPD requested assistance from the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS) Special Response Team (SRT). SRT located the subject inside his residence with a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On May 24, 2024, the Madison County Coroner conducted an autopsy on the body of 47-year-old Shannon Musgraves of East Alton, and confirmed cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound and the sole gunshot wound sustained during the incident.

ISP continues to investigate the officer-involved shooting and will provide its findings to the Madison County State's Attorney’s office for review once complete. The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available at this time.

More like this: