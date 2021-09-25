WASHINGTON PARK – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) – Zone 6 was requested to assist in the investigation of a homicide that occurred in the 5500 Block of Avon Place in Washington Park an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the area of 25th and Argonne Drive in East St. Louis.

At 12:35 a.m. on Sept 24, 2021, at approximately 12:35 a.m., Washington Park Police Department (WPPD) officers were in the area of Illinois Route 111 and Bunkum Road when they heard shots being fired. State Police said officers responded to the area.

A short time later a WPPD officer attempted to stop a vehicle matching the description of the offending vehicle. The vehicle continued to drive and attempted to flee the scene. Once in the area of 25th Street and Argonne Drive, the occupants of the offending vehicle fired shots at the WPPD officer. The WPPD officer returned fire. The officer was not injured and at this time, it is unknown if any of the occupants of the offending vehicle were struck.

Caseyville Police Department (CPD) assisted during the incident. The offending vehicle, WPPD, and the CPD continued traveling across the Stan Musial Bridge and all officers terminated just after entering Missouri.

At approximately 2:04 a.m., the St. Louis City Police Department notified the ISP that a vehicle matching the description of the offending vehicle crashed in the area of 4th Street and Convention Plaza and they took a male occupant into custody. The investigation is still open and ongoing. If anyone has information about the incident, please contact Zone 6 at 618-381-1467 or Crime Stoppers at 866-371-8477 (TIPS).

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

