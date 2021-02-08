CHAMPAIGN – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation, Zone 5, is investigating the report of deceased body found near Interstate 74 in Vermilion County.

On Feb. 5, 2021, at approximately 4:45 p.m., Justin Marcinko, a 42 year old male from Covington, IN, was located deceased in Illinois at the above reported location. Justin was reported missing through social media and to the Covington Indiana Police Department by his family on Feb. 3, 2021.

Article continues after sponsor message

The ISP is continuing the investigation and no additional information will be released at this time. Anyone who witnessed or has any knowledge of the incident is asked to contact the ISP at ISP.Zone05.Media@Illinois.gov.

More like this: