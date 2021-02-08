CHAMPAIGN – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation, Zone 5, is investigating the report of deceased body found near Interstate 74 in Vermilion County.

On Feb. 5, 2021, at approximately 4:45 p.m., Justin Marcinko, a 42 year old male from Covington, IN, was located deceased in Illinois at the above reported location. Justin was reported missing through social media and to the Covington Indiana Police Department by his family on Feb. 3, 2021.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The ISP is continuing the investigation and no additional information will be released at this time. Anyone who witnessed or has any knowledge of the incident is asked to contact the ISP at ISP.Zone05.Media@Illinois.gov.

More like this:

Today - People Can Submit Endorsement Affidavit Online For Assault Weapons and Attachments

Sep 23, 2023 - Two Charged With Class X Felonies For Cannabis Traficking And Possesion Of More Than 5,000 Grams With Inetent To Deliver

Sep 12, 2023 - Illinois State Police Celebrate 20th Anniversary Of Statewide Terrorism And Intelligence Center

3 days ago - ISP Squad Car Struck By Fleeing Stolen Vehicle

Oct 2, 2023 - ISP Squad Car Struck Assisting Motorist In Granite City On I-270

 