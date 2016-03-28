The Illinois State Police (ISP), District 18, will conduct a Roadside Safety Check (RSC) in Macoupin County during the month of April, according to District 18 Commander Timothy Tyler.

The ISP has zero tolerance for impaired driving in Illinois. Officers working this detail will be watchful for drivers who are operating vehicles in an unsafe manner, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, transporting open alcoholic beverages, or Driving Under the Influence (DUI).

Article continues after sponsor message

Alcohol and drug impairment is a significant factor in nearly 40 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois. RSCs are designed to keep our roads safe by taking dangerous DUI offenders off the road. This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation, Division of Transportation Safety.

More like this: