RANDOLPH COUNTY - This is a preliminary report on a two-vehicle personal injury traffic crash in Randolph County on May 3, 2021.



WHAT: Two Vehicle Personal Injury Traffic Crash

WHERE: Illinois Route 150 at Paradise Cemetery Road, Randolph County

WHEN: May 3, 2021 at 2:34 p.m.

VEHICLES: Unit 1- 2012 Silver Dodge Charger

Unit 2- 2015 White Lincoln MKZ

Article continues after sponsor message

DRIVERS: Unit 1- Jennifer Jetton, 40-year-old female from Lenzburg, ILUnit 2- Linda Mulholland, 69-year-old female from Steeleville, IL – Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries.

PASSENGER: Unit 1- Amanda Norris, 34-year-old female from Lenzburg, IL

PRELIMINARY: A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Units 1 and 2 were both traveling east on Illinois Route 150 approaching Paradise Cemetery Road in Randolph County. The driver of Unit 2 slowed to turn right onto Paradise Cemetery Road. The driver of Unit 1 failed to slow and struck the rear of Unit 2. Both Unit 1 and Unit 2 left the roadway and came to final rest in the right ditch. The driver of Unit 2 was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries. Both the driver and passenger of Unit 1 reported no injuries.

CHARGES: The driver of Unit 1 was cited for DUI Alcohol, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident and for Illegal Transportation of Alcohol by a Driver.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: