COLLINSVILLE - Illinois State Police (ISP) District 11 Commander, Timothy Tyler announced today the activity and enforcement figures for the month of July. Troopers in District 11, which includes 5 counties, answered 1,161 calls for service and initiated 1,312 traffic stops during the month of July.

In addition, enforcement figures totaled 1,121 total citations and 1,153 total written warnings, including 428 speed citations, 24 DUI’S, 87 seatbelt citations, 9 child restraint citations, and 146 criminal arrests. Troopers also assisted 489 motorists, and investigated 252 crashes. District 11 Troopers investigated 2 fatal crashes resulting in 2 fatalities during the month.

District 11 Troopers conducted 630 Commercial Motor Vehicle inspections during the month of July.

