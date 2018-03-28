SPRINGFIELD, IL – Illinois State Police (ISP) today announced a special enforcement detail dedicated in honor of fallen Trooper James Sauter, who was killed in the line of duty on March 28, 2013, when his ISP squad was struck by a truck tractor semi-trailer on I-294 southbound at Willow Road.

The announcement marks the fifth consecutive year of this detail held in honor of his memory, a legacy of courage, honor, and duty. The 24-hour statewide detail will commence on March 28, 2018, at midnight. The detail will focus on making Illinois roads safer through motor carrier safety checks and commercial motor vehicle (CMV) enforcement.

ISP Troopers will ensure CMV drivers are properly licensed; their equipment is safe; and their logbooks are completed. CMV long-haul drivers are restricted to 70 hours of driving per week and are required by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to maintain a logbook documenting the number of hours they have driven each day.

Article continues after sponsor message

“With each motor carrier inspection completed, we are not only identifying safety violations and removing unsafe equipment and drivers from the roadways; we are making ourselves visible, which ultimately changes unsafe driving behaviors,” said ISP Director Leo P. Schmitz.

On September 8, 2015, the Willow Road Overpass was dedicated as the “Trooper James Sauter Memorial Overpass” in Trooper Sauter’s memory.

Please remember to GIVE THEM DISTANCE – Scott’s Law, also known as the “Move Over” law, states that when approaching a stationary authorized emergency vehicle, other drivers shall yield the right-of-way by making a lane change and reducing speed and proceeding with due caution. Effective January 1, 2017, Scott’s Law was expanded to require motorists to Mover Over for all stationery vehicles. If you see flashing lights, PLEASE Move Over. The Move Over Law is intended to protect all of us. Please respect other motorists and drive courteously.

More like this: