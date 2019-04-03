DOWNER'S GROVE - Illinois State Police (ISP) officials continue to mourn the loss of Trooper Gerald Ellis. On March 30, 2019, at approximately 3:25 a.m., Trooper Ellis was traveling home on-duty westbound on I-94 near milepost 16.75 in Green Oaks, when a wrong-way driver, who was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes, struck Trooper Ellis head on.

Trooper Ellis was transported to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries. At approximately 4:04 a.m. Trooper Ellis succumbed to his injuries. Trooper Ellis grew up in Macomb, Illinois, and was a graduate of West Prairie High School and Western Illinois University.

Trooper Ellis also served proudly with the United States Army Reserves. Trooper Ellis began his career with the ISP in June of 2008 as a member of Cadet Class 116. Upon his graduation from the ISP Academy, he was assigned to District 15 in Downers Grove; where he remained for the duration of his career.

During his tenure with District 15, he was assigned to the Criminal Patrol Team and recently became a proud member of the Truck Task Force Unit. Throughout his career with the ISP, Trooper Ellis was recognized for his strong work ethic, his willingness to help others, and his wonderful sense of humor.

His desire to serve and protect was on full display, when just days prior to his tragic passing, he, along with fellow officers, performed life-saving CPR efforts on a non-responsive subject who is expected to make a full recovery.

Trooper Ellis is survived by his wife, two young daughters, parents, a brother, and family and friends who loved him dearly. The ISP would like to thank the public for their support and condolences during this difficult time.

