LITCHFIELD - Skeletal remains were located Wednesday afternoon at Lake Lou Yaeger in Litchfield.

At 4:05 p.m. on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, Litchfield Police Department contacted ISP Zone 6 Investigations after finding skeletal remains at Lake Lou Yaeger.

At this time it is unknown of race, sex, or age of the skeletal remains, Illinois State Police Sgt. Elbert Jennings said.

"A person doing some work in the area located the skeletal remains," Jennings said.

At this time, ISP's Jennings said this is all the information able to be released. ISP will be the lead in the skeletal remains investigation. Jennings added that the investigation continues today in the case.

