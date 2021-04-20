JERSEY - Illinois State Police was called to work a three-vehicle crash at approximately 5:38 p.m. on Monday, April 19, 2021, at Illinois Route 16 at Centennial Road in Jersey County.

A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling westbound on Illinois Route 16 approaching the intersection of Centennial Road in Jersey County. Unit 2 was traveling eastbound at the same location. Unit 3 was stopped at the stop sign on Centennial Road and Illinois Route 16. Unit 1 turned to make a left turn onto Centennial Road and Unit 2 struck Unit 1 head-on. Unit 2 then struck Unit 3 which was stopped at the intersection.

The roadway was closed for approximately 5 hours during the crash investigation.

The driver of Unit 1 was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Failure to Yield Turning Left, and Operating Uninsured Vehicle.

The following preliminary report is being released by Illinois State Police

District 18:

WHAT: Three-Vehicle Personal Injury Traffic Crash

WHERE: Illinois Route 16 at Centennial Road, Jersey County

WHEN: April 19, 2021 at approximately 5:38 p.m.

VEHICLE: Unit 1 – Blue 2003 Dodge Ram 2500

Unit 2 – Black 2007 Chrysler 300

Unit 3 – Red 2013 Harley-Davidson Motorcycle

DRIVER: Unit 1 – David E. Price, 74-year-old male of Jerseyville, IL (Transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries)

Unit 2 – Dane A. Grant, 27-year-old male of Bethalto, IL (Transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries)

Unit 3 – William R. Hardwick, 67-year-old male of Fieldon, IL (No injuries)

PASSENGER: Unit 2 – Chelsea A. Grant, 24-year-old female of Bethalto, IL (Transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries)

Unit 2 – Juvenile, 2-year-old of Bethalto, IL (No injuries)

Unit 2 – Gary M Billhartz, 66-year-old male of Albers, IL (Transported to a local area hospital with serious injuries)

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

