ISP Called To Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting In Carlinville Sunday Night
CARLINVILLE - The Illinois State Police is investigating an "officer-involved" shooting that occurred around 6:15 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in the parking lot of Carlinville Area Hospital.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
ISP was called to the situation after a Carlinville Police Officer shot a suspect, who ISP says was driving a stolen vehicle and allegedly pointed a gun at the officer. In these types of officer-involved situations, it is standard protocol for ISP to be contacted for the investigation.
The suspect was airlifted to an area hospital with apparent life-threatening injuries.
ISP continues the investigation today.