FAIRFIELD –Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 8, alongside the Fairfield Police Department, announce the arrest of 36-year-old Adreian D.A. Hooper of Fairfield, IL for Involuntary Manslaughter (Class 2 Felony), Endangering the Life of a Child - Death (Class 3 Felony), Reckless Conduct (Class 4 Felony), and Endangering the Life of a Child (Class A Misdemeanor).

On July 14, 2024, ISP was requested by the Fairfield Police Department to assist in the death investigation of a 1-year-old male and the severe injury of another 2-year-old male. Both children were reported to have been left in a vehicle for multiple hours. The Child Death Investigative Task Force was subsequently activated.

On July 16, 2024, after a thorough investigation, the Wayne County State's Attorney's Office charged Hooper with the above-mentioned charges. She is currently being held at the Wayne County Jail. No further information is available at this time.

