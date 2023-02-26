ISP Arrests Suspect For Multiple Felonies Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EAST ST. LOUIS – Illinois State Police (ISP) Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) arrested 53-year-old Mark Booker from East St. Louis, IL for Aggravated Battery (Class X Felony), Armed Habitual Criminal (Class X Felony), and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon (Class 2 Felony). On February 21, 2023, at approximately 4:39 p.m., the ISP PSEG agents and the East St. Louis Police Department responded to a report of a person shot at the 1400 block of Missouri Avenue in East St. Louis, IL. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries. Article continues after sponsor message After a thorough investigation, PSEG agents were able to identify Booker as the suspect. On February 22, 2023, the St. County State’s Attorney’s Office approved charges for Aggravated Battery, Armed Habitual Offender, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. PSEG, along with the U.S. Marshal’s Service, apprehended Booker without incident. Booker is being held on $500,000 bond with 10% to apply at the St. Clair County Jail. This incident was investigated jointly by ISP PSEG and the East St. Louis Police Department. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip