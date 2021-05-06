MARION – On May 5, 2021, Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 7 officials arrested Joshua Bloodworth, a 19-year-old male of Marion, IL, for Sexual Exploitation of a Child, Grooming, and Production of Child Pornography.

While conducting an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation, ISP DCI Zone 7 and agents from the Illinois Attorney General's Office executed a search warrant at a residence in Williamson County. Bloodworth was charged with sexually exploiting multiple female juvenile victims from California, South Dakota, and Illinois. Charges include Sexual Exploitation of a Child (Class A Misdemeanor), Grooming (Class 4 Felony), and Production of Child Pornography (Class 1 Felony). Bloodworth was transported to Williamson County Jail where he’s currently being held awaiting a bond hearing.

The Exeter, CA Police Department and Watertown, SD Police Department also assisted ISP DCI Zone 7 in this open and on-going investigation. No additional information is being released at this time. Anyone with additional information regarding possible illegal conduct by Bloodworth is asked to call ISP DCI Zone 7 at 618-384-0723.

