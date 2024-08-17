WASHINGTON PARK – The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigations Zone 6 has arrested Vincent E. Brown, 61, of Belleville, in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred earlier this week. Brown faces a charge of First Degree Murder, a Class M Felony.

On August 11, 2024, the Washington Park Police Department requested the assistance of Zone 6 agents to investigate a homicide in the 5000 block of North Park Drive. The victim, 66-year-old Leon Richardson of Washington Park, was found deceased from a gunshot wound.

Following a thorough investigation, ISP agents identified Brown as the suspected shooter. On August 15, 2024, less than a week after the incident, ISP agents located Brown’s vehicle and conducted a traffic stop in Madison, IL. Brown was subsequently taken into custody. The case was then presented to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office, which filed the murder charge. Brown is currently being held at the St. Clair County Jail.

Authorities have stated that the charge against Brown is not evidence of guilt, and he is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. No further information has been released at this time.

