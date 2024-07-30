BELLEVILLE – The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) announced the arrest of Robert E. Hyde Jr., 48, of Belleville, on charges of First Degree Murder, a Class M Felony.

On June 12, 2024, PSEG agents were called by the East St. Louis Police Department to investigate a homicide that occurred in the 1300 block of 45th Street. The victim, identified as 42-year-old Kenyatta Brown of East St. Louis, was found deceased in the street, having suffered a gunshot wound.

The following day, June 13, 2024, the case was presented to St. Clair County State’s Attorney James Gomric, who subsequently filed the First Degree Murder charge against Hyde.

On July 29, 2024, the United States Marshals Service apprehended Hyde in Caseyville. He is currently being held at the St. Clair County Jail.

Authorities have not released further information regarding the case.

