EAST ST. LOUIS – Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI)

announced the arrest of a 17-year-old male of East St. Louis for First Degree Murder (Class M Felony).

On January 14, 2023, the ISP DCI was requested by the East St. Louis Police Department to conduct a death investigation in East St. Louis. A male, later identified as 18-year-old Dejuan J. Tate of East St. Louis, was located with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of North 80th Street.

Tate was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced deceased.

After a thorough investigation, the case was presented to the St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office. On March 14, 2023, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney charged the 17-year-old with First Degree Murder (Class M Felony). The 17-year-old is currently detained at the St. Clair Juvenile Detention Center with a $1,000,000 bond, 10% to apply.

ISP DCI was assisted by the East St. Louis Police Department, St. Clair County Coroner’s Office and ISP Crime Scene Services. No further information is available at this time.

The public is reminded that all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

