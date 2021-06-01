LITCHFIELD – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 18 Commander, Mark Gillock, announces the ISP will conduct Roadside Safety Checks (RSC) in Jersey County during the month of June. The RSC combines a strong sense of public awareness and enforcement in order to save the lives of the motoring public.

These patrols are conducted between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. The ISP has zero-tolerance for impaired driving in Illinois. Officers working the detail will be watchful for drivers who are operating vehicles in an unsafe manner, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, transporting open alcoholic beverages, and most importantly: - Driving Under the Influence (DUI); - Safety Belt and Child Restraint use; - Speeding; - Distracted Driving; and, - All Illinois Vehicle Code and Criminal Violations. Alcohol and drug impairment are a factor in more than 30 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois, and throughout the U.S., nearly 10,000 people die each year due to alcohol-impaired driving.

RSCs are designed to keep our roads safe by taking dangerous DUI offenders off the road. The project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.

