COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois State Police (ISP) announced today it conducted an anti-human trafficking operation in the Metropolitan East St. Louis Area and it resulted in seven arrests.

Between June 22-23, 2023, the ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Trafficking Enforcement Bureau and the Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois led a human trafficking suppression operation focused on identifying individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors.

“ISP has a responsibility to protect those vulnerable to human trafficking, forced labor, and sexual servitude,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “The arrests of these individuals serve as notice to anyone who thinks about feeding the demand for human trafficking that ISP could be waiting behind a door for them with handcuffs.”

As a result of the operation, the following individuals were arrested and charged.

Donald A. Dececco (43) – St. Louis, Missouri – Indecent Solicitation of a Child (2 Counts), Travelling to Meet a Child, Grooming, Solicitation of a Sexual Act (2 Counts)

Ronald L. Garrison (66) – St. Louis, Missouri – Indecent Solicitation of a Child (2 Counts), Travelling to Meet a Child, Grooming, Solicitation of a Sexual Act (2 Counts)

Christopher Giarraffa (31) – St. Louis, Missouri – Indecent Solicitation of a Child, Travelling to Meet a Child, Grooming, Solicitation of a Sexual Act

Pedro Cruz-Hernandez (38) – St. Park, Illinois – Indecent Solicitation of a Child, Grooming, Solicitation of a Sexual Act

Charles A. Lindsay (43) – Fenton, Missouri – Indecent Solicitation of a Child (2 Counts), Travelling to Meet a Child, Grooming, Solicitation of a Sexual Act (2 Counts)

Douglas J. Siemonsma (52) – Swansea, Illinois – Travelling to Meet a Child, Grooming

Janxiong Song (39) – St. Peters, Missouri – Indecent Solicitation of a Child, Travelling to Meet a Child, Grooming, Solicitation of a Sexual Act

This operation was part of a multi-faceted approach by ISP aimed at stopping human trafficking in Illinois. Also participating in the operation were ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 6 and Zone 8 special agents, the ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Intelligence Support Unit with assistance from officers and agents of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, ISP Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT), South Central Illinois Drug Task Force, Central Illinois Enforcement Group, ISP Division of Academy and Training, ISP Division of Patrol Special Operations Group, and the Christian County Sheriff’s Office. The St. Clair County States Attorney’s Office, United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois, St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, and the O’Fallon Police Department provided support for the operation.

If you suspect human trafficking, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text *233733. For more information visit www.humantraffickinghotline.org. You also email ISP.Crime.Tips@illinois.gov

