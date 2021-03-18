SPRINGFIELD - Illinois State Police (ISP) Director, Brendan F. Kelly, announces the results of the ‘Move Over Law’, also known as “Scott’s Law”, enforcement details conducted statewide. These ‘Move Over Law’ patrols allowed the ISP to focus on educating, preventing, and taking enforcement action in response to violations of the ‘Move Over Law’ and other violations which may be associated, included distracted driving. From Feb. 18 – Mar. 7, the ISP conducted over 1,100 details statewide. Below are the results of those details:

VIOLATIONS ENFORCEMENT ACTIVITY ‘Move Over Law’ Total Offenses 1,340 Distracted Driving Total Offenses 892 Speeding Total Offenses 7,338 Move Over Details 1,000 Distracted Driving Details 171 Social Media Educational Posts 344 Article continues after sponsor message Participating Outside Agencies 34 Move Over Law Citations 1,112 Move Over Law Written Warnings 228 Distracted Driving Citations 384 Distracted Driving Written Warnings 508 Total Traffic Stops Statewide 12,486 Radio/TV/Newspaper Interviews 13

“Our men and women patrol the streets day and night in order to protect the citizens of our great state. We ask motorists to help protect us by slowing down and moving over when you see first responders and highway maintenance vehicles on the side of the road,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “During this enforcement period, nearly 80 ‘Move Over Law’ offenses occurred in a single day. That’s 80 times that day that we were fortunate enough to avoid a tragic situation. As an agency, our goal is to reduce this number and stress the importance of this law by education and enforcement. We want to ensure that those traveling on the roadways get to their destination safely, this means the entire public and those who protect them. Please ‘Move Over’ if it is safe to do so, and always slow down for stationary first responders and highway maintenance vehicles on the side of the roadway.”

The ISP would like to remind motorists of the ‘Move Over Law,’ also known as Scott’s Law and distracted driving. All drivers must change lanes when approaching stationary emergency vehicles, including highway maintenance vehicles displaying flashing lights, and any stationary vehicle with their hazard lights activated. The law also states, if changing would be impossible or unsafe, drivers are required to proceed with due caution, reduce the speed of the vehicle and leave a safe distance until safely passing the stationary vehicle. Additionally, all drivers are prohibited from reading, sending, or receiving text messages or communication, and from browsing the internet.

A person who violates the Move Over Law, commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.

Distracted driving violations are offenses against traffic regulations governing the movement of vehicles and a person who violates a distracted driving law faces a fine up to $75 for a first offense. A person convicted of a distracted driving violation that results in serious injury or death will face penalties of not less than three years and up to six years in prison.

More like this: