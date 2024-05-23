COLLINSVILLE – Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 8 Commander, Captain Casey Faro announces the results of Roadside Safety Checks (RSC) held in Madison and St. Clair Counties in May.

Article continues after sponsor message

Violations Enforcement Activity Driving Under the Influence (DUI) Citations 1 Other Alcohol/Drug Citations 4 Occupant Restraint Offenses 14 Registration Offenses 28 Driver’s License Offenses 36 Insurance Violations 10 Total Citations/Arrests 77 Total Written Warnings 28 Alcohol and drug impairment are estimated to be a factor in more than 47 % of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois. There is one alcohol-related traffic fatality every 39 minutes in the United States.

RSCs are designed to keep our roads safe by taking dangerous DUI offenders off the road. This project was funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation. “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over”

More like this: