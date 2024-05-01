COLLINSVILLE – Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 8 Commander Casey Faro announces the results of a Roadside Safety Check (RSC) held in Madison County from late night April 28 to early morning April 29. The RSC was conducted on Illinois Route 143 eastbound at Lock and Dam Way, by Troop 8 officers.

Violations were as follows:

Driving Under the Influence (DUI) Citations 0

Other Alcohol/Drug Citations 2

Occupant Restraint Offenses 5

Registration Offenses 21

Driver’s License Offenses 12

Insurance Violations 8 Total Citations/Arrests

54 Total Written Warnings 7 Alcohol and drug impairment are estimated to be a factor in more than 47 % of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois. There is one alcohol-related traffic fatality every 39 minutes in the United States. RSCs are designed to keep our roads safe by taking dangerous DUI offenders off the road. This project was funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.

