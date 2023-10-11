EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois State Police (ISP) conducted Operation Raven October 2-5, 2023 in St. Clair and Madison counties. The operation utilized intelligence and technology to target known high crime areas, organized violent offenders, and structured criminal groups in the communities of the Metro East.

Troopers from SAVE (South), SAVE (North), Highway Interdiction Team (Central East), Fatal 4 (South), Troops 1,5,6,7,8,9,10, ISP Air Operations, and the Zone 6 Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) participated in the multi-day operation. The Firearms Investigations Unit (FIU) and Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois (MEGSI) provided additional support during the operational period.

Operation Raven Results Arrests 83 Felony Charges 70 Criminal Charges 121 Article continues after sponsor message Firearm Related Charges 44 Firearms Seized 30 Cannabis Seized 2,661 grams Controlled Substance Seized 509.9 grams Stolen Vehicles Recovered 3

The ISP conducted two similar details earlier this year. Operation Safe Summer I took place in late June and led to the arrests of 55 individuals. A total of 101 criminal charges were filed with 64 being charged as felonies. There were also 47 firearm related charges and 25 firearms seized/recovered. Operation Safe Summer II took place in early August and led to 44 arrests, 80 criminal charges and 46 felonies. There were 31 firearm related charges and 18 firearms seized/recovered.

“We will continue to use our human and technical resources to combat violent crime across the entire state, including in Metro East area,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “The public deserves the best their peace officers can deliver, and the men and women of the ISP are sending a strong statement to them… We hear you!”

The three details, which total just under 10 days of work by the ISP, has made a significant impact against the criminal element in the communities of the Metro East. Over 300 criminal charges, 180 felony charges, 122 firearm related charges and 73 firearms seized/recovered during these 3 details. ISP also seized over 600 grams of illegal controlled substances along with over 10,000 grams of illegal cannabis.

More like this: