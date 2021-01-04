LITCHFIELD - Illinois State Police (ISP) District 18 Commander, Mark Gillock, announces the results of a Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrol held in Macoupin County during the month of December.

The NITE patrol allowed the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations especially between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

Violations Enforcement Activity Occupant Restraint Citations 0 Driving Under the Influence and Drug/AlcoholRelated Citations 10 Speeding Citations and Warnings 21 Distracted Driving Citations 2 Driver’s License Offenses 2 Registration Offenses 8 Total Citations/Arrests 46 Total Written Warnings 7 Alcohol and drug impairment is a factor in more than 30 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois. Over half of all fatal crashes in Illinois occur at night.

The NITE program allows officers to work even harder at removing dangerous impaired drivers from the road and making sure everyone is buckled up. This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation. “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over."

