COLLINSVILLE - Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 6, today announced the name of the victim who was found deceased on November 13, 2021. The ISP said 44-year-old Jarrod E. McDonald was located deceased on that date in the 1100 block of Northeast 450 Avenue, in Roodhouse.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

ISP said the official cause and manner of death will be released by the Greene County Coroner’s office once a final autopsy and toxicology reports are received.

Article continues after sponsor message

ISP Zone 4 was assisted by the Roodhouse Police Department, Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Greene County Coroner’s Office, and ISP Crime Scene Services.

This is an active and ongoing investigation, and no additional information will be released at this time, ISP added.

The public is reminded that all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this:

Sep 3, 2024 - Illinois State Police Assists In Investigation Of Single Vehicle Fatal Crash In Monroe County

6 days ago - Attorney General Charges Montgomery County Man With Dissemination Of Child Sexual Abuse Material

Aug 19, 2024 - Multiple Agencies Join Hunt for Missing Fisherman In Kampsville

Aug 17, 2024 - ISP Arrests Belleville Man For Washington Park Murder

Aug 20, 2024 - Illinois River Tragedy: Missing 89-Year-Old Found Dead

 